KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a negative net margin of 299.97%. The firm had revenue of 2.70 million during the quarter. KULR Technology Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

KULR Technology Group Trading Down 25.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at 0.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 1.02. KULR Technology Group has a 12 month low of 0.55 and a 12 month high of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KULR Technology Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

