NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $195.32 on Friday. NICE has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $234.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.02.

Get NICE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NICE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NICE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.