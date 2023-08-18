Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.92-$4.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.92-4.99 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $154.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.62. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $205.21.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.