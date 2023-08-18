Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

Walmart Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $155.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $162.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,764,313 shares of company stock worth $1,354,672,677 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 22.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $4,609,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Walmart by 22.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,641,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,866,000 after buying an additional 1,238,794 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 32,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 39.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,941 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

