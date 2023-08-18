Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.10-$4.15 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.15 EPS.

TPR stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Tapestry by 7,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

