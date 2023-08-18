Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Wolfspeed updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.75)-$(0.60) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.75–$0.60 EPS.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 17.1 %

NYSE:WOLF opened at $44.10 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOLF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOLF

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.