Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Wolfspeed updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.75)-$(0.60) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.75–$0.60 EPS.
Wolfspeed Stock Down 17.1 %
NYSE:WOLF opened at $44.10 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOLF
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wolfspeed
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Did Tapestry Just Become A Dip Buying Opportunity?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The Next Meme Stock: 6 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.