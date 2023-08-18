Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Announces Earnings Results

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter.

Optex Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OPXS opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 4.11. Optex Systems has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Get Optex Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Optex Systems stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Optex Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, and commander weapon station sights; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.