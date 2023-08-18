Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Children’s Place Stock Up 6.6 %

Children’s Place stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $352.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.17. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $51.23.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Children’s Place by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

