Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Posts Earnings Results

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICG opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35. Intchains Group has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Institutional Trading of Intchains Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

