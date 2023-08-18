Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.14 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of KE opened at $29.11 on Friday. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a market cap of $719.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KE. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,956,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 112,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

