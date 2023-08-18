Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1,098.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 172,835 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

