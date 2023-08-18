US Bancorp DE Sells 1,015 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $77.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

