US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $77.90.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

