Reviewing CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) and FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) and FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FutureFuel has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CN Energy Group. and FutureFuel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CN Energy Group. $40.21 million 0.21 $2.23 million N/A N/A FutureFuel $395.45 million 0.81 $15.21 million $0.95 7.68

Profitability

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than CN Energy Group..

This table compares CN Energy Group. and FutureFuel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A FutureFuel 10.60% 14.46% 11.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of CN Energy Group. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of FutureFuel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CN Energy Group. and FutureFuel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A FutureFuel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FutureFuel beats CN Energy Group. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity. CN Energy Group. Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents. The Biofuels segment is involved in the production and sale of biodiesel and petrodiesel blends; and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through trucks, barges, and rail cars. FutureFuel Corp. is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

