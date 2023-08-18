US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $370.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.31. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.82 and a 52 week high of $393.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.