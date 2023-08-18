Comparing Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.41 -$77.21 million ($1.26) -4.37 Hycroft Mining $33.23 million 2.17 -$60.83 million ($0.29) -1.23

Hycroft Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -34.71% -6.96% -5.45% Hycroft Mining -183.06% -101.21% -23.52%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Centerra Gold and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Centerra Gold and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.56%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

