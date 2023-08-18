US Bancorp DE Sells 736 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $191.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.70 and a beta of 1.11. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $270.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.53.

In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,230,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

