US Bancorp DE Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,998,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,493,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,120,000 after buying an additional 206,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $104.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.63.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.76.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

