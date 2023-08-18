Analyzing CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CalAmp and Airspan Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp $294.95 million 0.09 -$32.49 million ($0.67) -1.07 Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.07 -$85.38 million ($1.20) -0.12

CalAmp has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. CalAmp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airspan Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp -8.09% -50.27% -2.24% Airspan Networks -63.82% N/A -71.67%

Volatility & Risk

CalAmp has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CalAmp and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp 1 1 0 0 1.50 Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00

CalAmp currently has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 298.60%. Given CalAmp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of CalAmp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CalAmp beats Airspan Networks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location. The company also offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things marketplace, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. In addition, it offers professional services, including project management, engineering services, and installation services. The company sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, telecommunications, industrial equipment, transportation and logistics, government and municipalities, insurance, original equipment manufacturers, and leasing companies. It markets through direct sales organization, channel partner program, original equipment manufacturers, and independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as its websites and digital platform. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company also provides software defined radios, broadband access products, and network management software. It serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

