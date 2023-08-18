Critical Contrast: (NASDAQ:PAAS) vs. Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Free Report) and (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
1.2% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Excellon Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Excellon Resources and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Excellon Resources
|-97.24%
|N/A
|-37.49%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Excellon Resources
|$32.57 million
|0.08
|-$57.77 million
|($0.95)
|-0.07
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Excellon Resources.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Excellon Resources and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Excellon Resources
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Summary
Excellon Resources beats on 3 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Excellon Resources
Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded on March 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
