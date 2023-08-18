Critical Contrast: (NASDAQ:PAAS) vs. Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Free Report) and (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Excellon Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -97.24% N/A -37.49% N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $32.57 million 0.08 -$57.77 million ($0.95) -0.07 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Excellon Resources and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Excellon Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Excellon Resources and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Excellon Resources beats on 3 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources

(Get Free Report)

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded on March 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.