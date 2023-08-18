Cibus (CBUS) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cibus to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cibus and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 -$16.89 million -0.93 Cibus Competitors $5.37 billion $1.09 billion 5.46

Cibus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

37.8% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cibus and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 266 744 775 82 2.36

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 31.53%. Given Cibus’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Cibus has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ rivals have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -896.22% -17.94% -18.64%

Summary

Cibus rivals beat Cibus on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

