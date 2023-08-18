Comparing Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) & Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report) and Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Kronos Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lithium & Boron Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium & Boron Technology $6.17 million 0.01 -$4.19 million N/A N/A Kronos Worldwide $1.93 billion 0.52 $104.50 million ($0.20) -43.65

Kronos Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

16.3% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Kronos Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium & Boron Technology N/A N/A N/A Kronos Worldwide -1.33% -2.46% -1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lithium & Boron Technology and Kronos Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Kronos Worldwide 2 0 1 0 1.67

Kronos Worldwide has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.09%. Given Kronos Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kronos Worldwide is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 18.54, suggesting that its share price is 1,754% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Worldwide has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kronos Worldwide beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc. and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. in October 2019. Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Dachaidanzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.