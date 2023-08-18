Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HENKY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of HENKY opened at $17.53 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

