Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,301,000 after purchasing an additional 719,246 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,395,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,733,000 after acquiring an additional 331,950 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $199.48 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.