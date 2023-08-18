9,936 Shares in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFTFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of MasterCraft Boat as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 82,973 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 495.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after buying an additional 443,723 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

