Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 23,106 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 186.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in SolarWinds by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 232,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 16.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 117,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 40,000 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $435,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $10.89 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWI shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

