Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $311,000 in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,702 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBTX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

