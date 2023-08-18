Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $314,000 Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,007,000 after purchasing an additional 103,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDFC. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $215.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of -0.15. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $234.69.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 32.79%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

