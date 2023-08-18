Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after buying an additional 683,680 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,553,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,050,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $6,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences
In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $69,363.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,874.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,016.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $69,363.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,874.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,776 shares of company stock worth $1,618,564 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $36.53 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -228.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.94.
Pacira BioSciences Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacira BioSciences
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.