Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after buying an additional 683,680 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,553,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,050,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $6,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $69,363.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,874.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,016.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $69,363.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,874.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,776 shares of company stock worth $1,618,564 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCRX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $36.53 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -228.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.