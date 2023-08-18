Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average of $112.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. Allegion’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALLE

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegion news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.