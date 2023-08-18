Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Redfin by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,512,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 1,124,013 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 470.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 96,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Insider Activity at Redfin

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

View Our Latest Report on RDFN

Redfin Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 616.23%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. Redfin’s revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Redfin

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.