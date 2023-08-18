Mizuho Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $155.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EOG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.24.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $129.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. EOG Resources has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

