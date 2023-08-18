StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $14.09. StoneCo shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 1,071,853 shares traded.

The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. StoneCo had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in StoneCo by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 55,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after buying an additional 655,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,217,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after buying an additional 128,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

