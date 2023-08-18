Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enerplus

Enerplus Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ERF opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after purchasing an additional 103,671 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Enerplus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,506,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,884,000 after buying an additional 101,538 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,909,000,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.