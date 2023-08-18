R. Rimmy Malhotra Sells 5,000 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $54,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

R. Rimmy Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $223.66 million, a PE ratio of 355.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in InfuSystem by 3,895.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 5,214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

