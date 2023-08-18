Paul T. Quinlan Sells 5,000 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul T. Quinlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00.

On Friday, June 30th, Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

