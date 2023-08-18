Kathy L. Hibbs Sells 40,894 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $53,980.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

23andMe Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ME stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 110.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on 23andMe from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ME. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services.

