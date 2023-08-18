Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 15,275 Shares

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 15,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,126,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,384,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redwire alerts:

On Friday, August 11th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,723 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $41,264.96.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 9,465 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $31,518.45.

On Monday, August 7th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 15,463 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $53,192.72.

On Friday, August 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 9,745 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $33,425.35.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,182 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $43,124.28.

On Monday, July 31st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 26,774 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $97,992.84.

On Friday, July 28th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 18,030 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $61,482.30.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,498 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $41,243.40.

On Monday, July 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 14,946 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,218.56.

On Friday, July 21st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 20,008 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $70,628.24.

Redwire Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $3.11 on Friday. Redwire Co. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Redwire in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RDW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDW. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Redwire in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 12.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.