Blair Way Acquires 4,000 Shares of Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (ASX:PMT) Stock

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (ASX:PMT – Get Free Report) insider Blair Way bought 4,000 shares of Patriot Battery Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$12.20 ($7.92) per share, with a total value of A$48,796.00 ($31,685.71).
Blair Way also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 30th, Blair Way 312,500 shares of Patriot Battery Metals stock.
Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance
About Patriot Battery Metals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Patriot Battery Metals
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- The Next Meme Stock: 6 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.