Gilad Shany Buys 45,000 Shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) Director Gilad Shany bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,265,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,228.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gilad Shany also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 25th, Gilad Shany acquired 28,328 shares of Innovid stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,710.32.
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Gilad Shany bought 32,660 shares of Innovid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $34,946.20.
Shares of NYSE CTV opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovid Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.
CTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Innovid from $1.10 to $1.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.
