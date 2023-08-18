Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Sells $40,310.00 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) Director Chris T. Sultemeier sold 29,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $40,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,311.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yellow Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YELL opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.79. Yellow Co. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of Yellow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yellow by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yellow by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 510,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yellow by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 483,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yellow by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 428,398 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yellow by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 979,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 394,763 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

