Brooks Pennington III Sells 777 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $32,338.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brooks Pennington III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $1,158,935.74.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENTA opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 32.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,855,000 after buying an additional 727,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 214,648 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 22.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,702,000 after purchasing an additional 207,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 143,416 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

