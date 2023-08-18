Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,480,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 12,560,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,044,254 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 641,185 shares of company stock worth $1,053,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKKT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bakkt by 842.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 945,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bakkt by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 868,031 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bakkt by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bakkt by 60.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,717,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 645,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bakkt by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 544,598 shares during the period. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 target price on shares of Bakkt in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.
