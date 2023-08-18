Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Update

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,598,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 2.44.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 281.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

