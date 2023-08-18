Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Equitable Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Equitable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

