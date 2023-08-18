Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cineverse to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get Cineverse alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CNVS

Cineverse Price Performance

Shares of CNVS stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38. Cineverse has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cineverse

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cineverse in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cineverse in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cineverse during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cineverse during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Cineverse during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Cineverse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.