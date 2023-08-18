The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target to $5.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $608.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 10.35.

In other news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $28,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,643.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,423,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,870 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,232,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after buying an additional 1,995,927 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,339,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 298,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,011,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

