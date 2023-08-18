Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Update

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,900 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 483,900 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Bit Brother Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTB opened at $0.56 on Friday. Bit Brother has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Institutional Trading of Bit Brother

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Brother in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bit Brother by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 387,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 101,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Brother in the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

Bit Brother Company Profile

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

