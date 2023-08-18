Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Short Interest Down 8.7% in July

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 14,400,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Campbell Soup by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.37 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.