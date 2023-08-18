Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 762,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several brokerages have commented on EXFY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expensify from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,862.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,862.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Openview Management, Llc sold 10,044,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $61,269,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 818,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,798 and sold 10,380,640 shares valued at $63,467,469. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expensify by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $4.50 on Friday. Expensify has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

